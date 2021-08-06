News / Sport

Chinese paddlers ease to fourth straight Olympic men's team gold

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2021-08-06       0
China's men's table tennis team defeated their German opponents to win the country's fourth consecutive gold medal in the sport at Tokyo 2020 on Friday.
Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2021-08-06       0
Chinese paddlers ease to fourth straight Olympic men's team gold
Xinhua

Fan Zhendong of China celebrates during the table tennis men's team gold medal match between China and Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on August 6, 2021.

Chinese paddlers ease to fourth straight Olympic men's team gold
Xinhua

Fan Zhendong (R) of China competes agaisnt Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany during the table tennis men's team gold medal match between China and Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on August 6, 2021.

China's men's table tennis team defeated their German opponents to win the country's fourth consecutive gold medal in the sport at Tokyo 2020 on Friday.

As their female counterparts had done on Friday, the Chinese men's team maintained its 100 percent win record in the event since its Olympic debut at Beijing 2008.

Ma Long, who also won the men's singles gold medal in Tokyo, paired with Xu Xin to dispatch the German duo of Patrick Franziska and Timo Boll in straight sets.

World No. 1 Fan Zhendong met great resistance before securing a full-set victory over Dimitrij Ovtcharov to move China further ahead.

Ma wrapped up China's gold medal after beating Boll 3-1.

Hosts Japan settled for a bronze after beating South Korea 3-1 earlier on Friday.

Chinese paddlers ease to fourth straight Olympic men's team gold
Xinhua

Ma Long of China hits a return during the table tennis men's team gold medal match between China and Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on August 6, 2021.

Chinese paddlers ease to fourth straight Olympic men's team gold
Xinhua

Ma Long of China reacts during the table tennis men's team gold medal match between China and Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on August 6, 2021.

Chinese paddlers ease to fourth straight Olympic men's team gold
Xinhua

Coach Qin Zhijian (2nd R) and player Xu Xin (1st R) of China cheer for teammate during the table tennis men's team gold medal match between China and Germany at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on August 6, 2021. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     