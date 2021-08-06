China's Liu Shiying wins China's first Olympic women's javelin gold at Tokyo 2020

News / Sport

Liu Shiying of China made a powerful throw of 66.34 meters at her first attempt to deliver the first women's javelin throw gold medal for China at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Liu only made two successful attempts but that was enough to secure her historic victory.

Poland's Maria Andrejczyk won silver with 64.61 meters while bronze went to Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber with 64.56 meters.

Liu's teammate Lyu Huihui ranked fifth with 63.41 meters.

Liu Shiying of China reacts during the women's javelin throw final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, on August 6, 2021. 

Liu Shiying of China competes during the women's javelin throw final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Japan, on August 6, 2021.

