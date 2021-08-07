China wins women's canoe double 500m gold at Tokyo Olympics

China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya claimed the women's canoe double 500m gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Saturday, which is China's first Olympic medal in women's canoe sprint.

World champions Xu and Sun, who set Olympic best time on Friday, refreshed their own mark at one minute and 55.495 seconds for their maiden Olympic title.

Liudmyla Luzan/Anastasiia Chetverikova of Ukraine, the reigning European champions, came second in 1:57.499.

Two-time world champions Laurence Vincent-Lapointe/Katie Vincent of Canada took the bronze in 1:59.041.