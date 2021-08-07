News / Sport

Cao leads 1-2 Chinese finish in men's 10m platform at Tokyo Olympics

Chinese diver Cao Yuan claimed his first Olympic gold medal in the men's 10m platform event on Saturday.
Chinese diver Cao Yuan wins gold in men's 10m platform at Tokyo Olympic Games today.

Chinese diver Cao Yuan claimed his first Olympic gold medal in the men's 10m platform event on Saturday, becoming the first athlete to win Olympic gold medals in three different diving events.

After the six-round final, China witnessed a one-two finish, with Cao finishing first in 582.35 points, followed by his teammate Yang Jian in 580.40 points.

Cao, who is competing in his third Olympics, now has already won Olympic medals in 10m platform (gold), synchronised 10m platform (one gold, one silver), 3m springboard (gold) and synchronised 3m springboard (bronze).

With the win, China took three golds in four men's diving events at Tokyo 2020.

Thomas Daley bagged the bronze for Britain with 548.25 points.

