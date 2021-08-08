News / Sport

US sweep Brazil to win their first women's volleyball Olympic gold

Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2021-08-08       0
The United States swept Brazil 3-0 in the women's volleyball final here on Sunday to win their first Olympic gold medal.
Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2021-08-08       0
US sweep Brazil to win their first women's volleyball Olympic gold
AFP

USA's players celebrate with their women's volleyball gold medals at a ceremony during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on August 8, 2021.

The United States swept Brazil 3-0 in the women's volleyball final here on Sunday to win their first Olympic gold medal.

The American women, who had lost to Brazil in the Olympic final twice in a row at Beijing 2008 and London 2012, were finally crowned after beating Brazil 25-21, 25-20 and 25-14.

Having swept Serbia 3-0 in Friday's semifinals, the United States jumped to a 15-11 lead in the first set. After Brazil pulled within 15-14, the Americans pulled away again on back of two spikes of Jordan Larson and two errors of Brazil, and held on for the victory in the opener.

In the middle of the second set, the United States staged an amazing 8-1 run for an 18-9 lead. Brazil fought hard to cut their deficit to 22-19, but that's the closest they could go. In the third set, the American women raced to a 17-9 lead and never looked back.

Andrea Drews led the United States with 15 points with Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Larson adding 14 and 12 respectively.

Playing without Tandara Caixeta, who had been provisionally suspended for potential anti-doping rule violation, Brazil was led by Fernanda Rodrigues' 11 points.

US sweep Brazil to win their first women's volleyball Olympic gold
AFP

USA's players celebrate their victory in the women's gold medal volleyball match between Brazil and USA during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on August 8, 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     