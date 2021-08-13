News / Sport

Hebei FC captain banned for five games for brutal behavior

  17:23 UTC+8, 2021-08-13       0

Hebei FC captain Zhang Chengdong has been banned for five games and fined 50,000 yuan (about US$7,751) for kicking and cursing an opponent in a Chinese Super League match against Changchun Yatai on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Football Association on Friday.

The 32-year-old midfielder kicked Changchun player Wang Peng in the head in the 92nd minute of the Hebei side's 3-0 loss.

He was consequently red-carded by the referee and when he walked off the pitch he shouted a string of obscenities at Wang.

"Zhang Chengdong has been given a five-match ban and a 50,000 yuan-fine," said the CFA verdict.

Wang was also disciplined for his involvement in the brawl. "Wang Peng is banned for two matches and fined 20,000 yuan," read the CFA statement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
