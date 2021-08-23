﻿
News / Sport

Zhou Jiamin, Wang Hao named China's flag bearers at Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony

Xinhua
  14:16 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0
Paralympians Zhou Jiamin and Wang Hao have been named as the Chinese delegation's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics Games.
Xinhua
  14:16 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0

Paralympians Zhou Jiamin and Wang Hao have been named as the Chinese delegation's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics Games, the delegation announced on Monday.

Zhou Jiamin, Wang Hao named China's flag bearers at Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony

Zhou Jiamin

Zhou claimed the women's composite bow open-individual and mixed doubles titles at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

Zhou Jiamin, Wang Hao named China's flag bearers at Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony

Wang Hao

Wang won the long jump golds in the 2017 and 2019 World Para Athletics Championships. In this Paralympic Games, he will compete in three events: Men's T46 100m Sprint, long jump and 4x100m men's and women's mixed relay.

Postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Paralympics will open on August 24.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     