﻿
News / Sport

Chinese manager resigns after blasting 'insane spending' while drinking

Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0
Xie Hui has resigned as head coach of Chinese second-tier football club Nantong Zhiyun after his random talk of Chinese football at a private meal was made public.
Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-08-23       0

Xie Hui has resigned as head coach of Chinese second-tier football club Nantong Zhiyun after his random talk of Chinese football at a private meal was made public in a secretly recorded video.

"I decided to step down after careful consideration, and this hard decision leaves me feeling guilty for being unable to see out the season with my team," said the 46-year-old on Sunday.

"As a professional soccer coach, I should have been more careful about my words and behaviors," he said.

His resignation has been accepted, according to a statement released on Monday by Nantong Zhiyun, which suspended him from coaching last Wednesday after a video emerged on the Internet showing Xie, at a meal with other people, criticized some Chinese football clubs' insane investment.

"I simply wanted to expose their ignorance about football," he said in the video.

Xie said he was completely unaware of being video-recorded when he made the remarks under the impact of alcohol.

"I drank very much at the meal yesterday, and I had no idea that an ill-intentioned person sitting at the opposite side of the table video-recorded my talks secretly and published them on the Internet," he said on social media after being suspended by Nantong Zhiyun.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     