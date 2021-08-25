Australian cyclist Greco wins first gold of Tokyo Paralympics with world record
Australian cyclist Paige Greco claimed the first gold of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after winning the women's track cycling C1-3 3,000m individual pursuit event on Wednesday.
Greco covered the 3,000m distance in 3 minutes and 50.815 seconds in the final at the Izu Velodrome in Izu of Shizuoka, refreshing the previous C3 class world record of 3:52.283 she created just hours ago in the qualification.
China's Wang Xiaomei claimed the silver in 3:54.975, while German cyclist Denise Schindler bagged the bronze in 3:55.120.