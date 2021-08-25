News / Sport

Australian cyclist Greco wins first gold of Tokyo Paralympics with world record

Xinhua
  14:40 UTC+8, 2021-08-25       0
China's Wang Xiaomei claimed the silver in the women's track cycling C1-3 3,000m individual pursuit event at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Xinhua
  14:40 UTC+8, 2021-08-25       0
Australian cyclist Greco wins first gold of Tokyo Paralympics with world record
Xinhua

China's Wang Xiaomei during the women's track cycling C1-3 3,000m individual pursuit event at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Australian cyclist Paige Greco claimed the first gold of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games after winning the women's track cycling C1-3 3,000m individual pursuit event on Wednesday.

Greco covered the 3,000m distance in 3 minutes and 50.815 seconds in the final at the Izu Velodrome in Izu of Shizuoka, refreshing the previous C3 class world record of 3:52.283 she created just hours ago in the qualification.

China's Wang Xiaomei claimed the silver in 3:54.975, while German cyclist Denise Schindler bagged the bronze in 3:55.120.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     