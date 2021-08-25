Wheelchair fencer Li Hao claims first gold for China at Tokyo Paralympics
18:20 UTC+8, 2021-08-25 0
Li Hao won the first gold medal for China at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, beating Artem Manko of Ukraine 15-12 in the final of the men's sabre individual category A.
Wheelchair fencer Li Hao won the first gold medal for China at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, beating Artem Manko of Ukraine 15-12 in the final of the men's sabre individual category A.
