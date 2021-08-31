News / Sport

Coach Li vows China ready to fight for World Cup place

Reuters
  01:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-01       0
China has struggled over the last two decades to build on its only World Cup appearance to date, but coach Li Tie is adamant his team will be able to seal a place in Qatar in 2022.
Reuters
  01:22 UTC+8, 2021-09-01       0

Chinese football has struggled over the last two decades to build on its only World Cup appearance to date, but coach Li Tie is adamant his China team will be able to secure a place in Qatar in 2022.

China will be appearing in the final phase of the Asia's World Cup qualifiers for just the second time since featuring in the 2002 finals and faces Australia on Thursday in Doha seeking to overcome low expectations.

"You might seem much stronger than us, but that doesn't mean we don't stand a chance," Li warned his side's rivals before leaving China for Qatar last week.

"One thing is for sure – we have to go all out with a mentality of going to war should we expect to produce any surprises in the qualifying tournament."

China is an outside bet among the 12 nations seeking one of Asia's four guaranteed World Cup berths between now and March, despite enhancing an ageing squad with a mix of naturalized players and those with ancestral links to the country.

That deeper talent pool will, however, faces the prospect of conducting its campaign largely on the road.

In a tournament already affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Australia will be granted a preview of Doha's Khalifa International Stadium, one of the venues for next year's World Cup, rather than meeting in Sydney due to travel restrictions.

The pair have been drawn in Group B and will take on four-time Asian champion Japan, five-time World Cup qualifier Saudi Arabia, up-and-coming Vietnam and Oman.

Japan is the favorite to qualify for a seventh straight finals and hosts Oman in its opening game while Vietnam makes its first-ever appearance in this phase against the Saudis.

Group A, meanwhile, is comprised of World Cup regulars South Korea and Iran plus Iraq, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and Syria.

Coach Li vows China ready to fight for World Cup place
SHINE

Chinese head coach Li Tie

Paulo Bento will be looking for a winning start to South Korea's attempt to qualify for a 10th straight World Cup when it hosts Iraq, led by new coach Dick Advocaat, in Seoul while Iran entertains Syria.

The top two finishers in each group advance to the World Cup while the third-placed finishers will enter into a series of playoffs for a potential fifth Asian berth.

Meanwhile, Australian winger Martin Boyle believes the Socceroos have no excuses not to make a winning start to their World Cup qualifying campaign when they take on China on Thursday despite the loss of captain Mathew Leckie.

Leckie has temporarily retired from international football due to the difficulties caused by pandemic travel restrictions, but Boyle is confident Graham Arnold's team can compensate for the loss of the 30-year-old Melbourne City forward.

"Our attack is really great," the Hibernian forward told reporters on Tuesday. "The Leckie situation is hard, it's challenging times at the moment.

"It will be a big loss, he's a great character for the team. He was captain for the last camp and he'll be a big miss."

"On our part there's not really any excuses," he added.

"We've got a lot of things behind us, all the staff here and all the things that we could ever want. So there's no real excuse on our part.

"It's just about producing it and getting the results that we want."

The Australians are due to travel to Hanoi to take on Vietnam five days after facing the Chinese.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     