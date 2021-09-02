News / Sport

Prowess, amity on show at Tokyo Paralympics

More than 110 world records have been broken during the ongoing Paralympic Games, which will come to an end on Sunday. China now leads in both the number of gold and total medals.
More than 110 world records have been broken during the ongoing Paralympic Games, which will come to an end on Sunday. China now leads in both the number of gold and total medals.

Egypt's Ibrahim Elhusseiny Hamadtou serves during the men's table tennis singles (Class 6) group match against China's Chao Chen at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on August 27.

China's Wen Xiaoyan (middle) hugs Jaleen Roberts of the USA after winning the women's 100m (T37) with a new world record time of 13.00 seconds on Thursday. Roberts got the silver and China's Jiang Fenfen (right) won the bronze.

China's Lu Guidi shoots the ball during a quarter-final against team of UK in the women's wheelchair basketball competition on August 31.

China's Li Hao (left) competes against Ukraine's Artem Manko during the men's sabre individual category A gold medal wheelchair fencing competition at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Chiba on August 25. Li won the first gold of the 2020 Paralympic Games for China.

Jordanne Whiley of UK (right) shakes hands with Diede De Groot of the Netherlands following the women's singles tennis semifinal at Ariake Tennis Park on Thursday.

Athletes compete in the men's 800m (T54) at Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Thursday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
