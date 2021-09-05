Zhang Xuemei to bear China's flag at Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony

Wheelchair basketball athlete Zhang Xuemei has been named as the Chinese delegation's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Wheelchair basketball athlete Zhang Xuemei has been named as the Chinese delegation's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, the delegation announced on Sunday.

Zhang claimed silver together with the Chinese women's wheelchair basketball team at the Tokyo Paralympics after losing to the Netherlands 50-31 in the final on Saturday, achieving their best result in Paralympic history.

Born in 1993, Zhang was diagnosed with an osteosarcoma at age 17 and underwent an amputation to treat the disease later. After starting the sport in 2012, Zhang was recruited by the national team in 2015 and crowned champions at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games will take place on Sunday.