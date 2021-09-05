Team China conclude Tokyo Paralympics with 96 golds, 207 medals
Team China concluded all competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Sunday, winning 96 gold, 60 silver and 51 bronze medals.
China has topped both the gold and total medals leaderboard in the past five Paralympic Games.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
