Zhang and Stosur win women's doubles title at US Open

China's Zhang Shuai and Samantha Stosur of Australia won the US Open women's doubles title by defeating American teen pair Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Sunday.
The Chinese and Aussie combination showed their tacit understanding and strength again as the veteran pair saved two break points to hold for 4-3 in the crucial third set and finally won the rest of the game.

"For sure, it was not easy [to choose to play the US Open instead]. Never easy," the 32-year-old Zhang said.

"I am really proud that I keep playing with Sam. Sam always takes care [of] me. We are so happy we won. This means so much."

The championship also excited the former US Open women's singles champion Stosur.

"It's just a phenomenal feeling to have this trophy again, 16 years later," the 37-year-old said.

"Winning the singles here, I've got so many amazing memories here playing in New York. I love coming back here, I love the courts, I love the atmosphere. Obviously a very special place for me. It's brought out some of my best tennis in my career over many, many years."

As many teen players shine on the courts, Zhang and Stosur came out the last veterans in the women's competition of this year's US Open.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
