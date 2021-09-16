News / Sport

B sample confirms British Olympic silver medallist Ujah's doping positive

AFP
  00:11 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0
Chijindu Ujah's samples have tested positive for prohibited substances Ostarine and S-23. They are used to build muscle.
AFP
  00:11 UTC+8, 2021-09-16       0

Team GB's silver medal in the men's 4x100 meters relay at the Tokyo Olympics is almost certain to be stripped after the International Testing Agency confirmed that Chijindu Ujah's B sample had tested positive for banned substances.

Ujah provided the sample on August 6, the ITA said, the same day that he was part of the British team which won silver behind Italy. If Team GB is disqualified, Canada would take silver with China promoted to bronze-medal position.

"The ITA confirms that as per the athlete's request, the B-sample analysis was carried out by the WADA-accredited laboratory of Tokyo on 19 August 2021 and the procedure confirmed the result of the A-sample," the ITA said in a statement. "The ITA has thus referred the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport Anti-Doping Division."

Ujah's samples have tested positive for prohibited substances Ostarine and S-23. They are used to build muscle.

The ITA cited World Athletics' anti-doping rules which state: "Where the athlete who has committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation competed as a member of a relay team, the relay team shall be automatically disqualified from the event in question, with all resulting consequences for the relay team, including the forfeiture of all titles, awards, medals, points and prize and appearance money."

Ujah was provisionally suspended following the result of the A sample and released a statement on August 14 saying he was "shocked and devastated" by the outcome of the test. He added: "To be absolutely clear, I am not a cheat and I have never and would never knowingly take a banned substance.

"I love my sport and I know my responsibilities both as an athlete and as a team-mate."

The forfeiture of the medals will be considered first, before the Athletics Integrity Unit follows up to consider any sanction beyond the Games for Ujah.

Source: AFP   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     