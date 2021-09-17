News / Sport

'Together For A Shared Future' unveiled as official motto for 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics

Xinhua
  15:47 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
Beijing 2022 on Friday sent out warm invitations worldwide with the unveiling of "Together for a Shared Future" as its official motto.
Xinhua
  15:47 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
'Together For A Shared Future' unveiled as official motto for 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics
Xinhua

Beijing 2022 on Friday sent out warm invitations worldwide with the unveiling of "Together for a Shared Future" as its official motto.

An expert panel selected the motto from 79 proposals submitted since May 2020 and finalized after repeated discussions.

As the Beijing 2022 organizers explained, "Together" depicts how mankind stays strong when facing adversities and points out the solution to overcome those difficulties and create a better future; "For a shared future" embodies a vision for a better life and conveys hope and confidence.

"The motto advocates a universal goal of unity, peace, progress and inclusiveness. It's the Chinese interpretation of the newly revised Olympic motto of 'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together,'" Beijing 2022 said in a press release.

Chen Jining, Beijing Mayor and the Executive President of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee (BOCOG), expressed his belief that the release of the motto will attract more people to pay attention to Beijing 2022 and join in efforts to deliver a successful Games under the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It embeds our aspiration that people around the world could strengthen solidarity, support each other and join hands for a better future," he noted.

Chen Ning, director of the BOCOG's culture and ceremonies department, underlined that the motto is in line with China's initiative of building a community with a shared future for humanity, reflects the common aspiration worldwide of joining hands for a better future, especially facing the COVID-19 challenges, and the core value and vision of the Olympic Movement.

"Beijing will become the first city to host both summer and winter Olympics. This motto carries on the legacy from 'One World One Dream' of Beijing 2008, and reveals the characteristics of this era," he said.

He was echoed by Jiang Xiaoyu, vice president of the Beijing Olympic City Development Association, who believes the motto is a call from China.

"The motto of the 2008 games conveys China's view of the world. This time it takes a step further, not only shares our view but voices our attitude. It is more appealing and more passionate," he commented.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will run between February 4 and February 20, with the Winter Paralympics following between March 4 and March 13.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     