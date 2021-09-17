News / Sport

Olympic diving champion Quan has gotten doll back after National Games trip

Xinhua
  21:16 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
Olympic diving gold medalist Quan Hongchan forgot her favorite doll after finishing her National Games campaign in Xi'An but got it back in just over two hours.
Xinhua
  21:16 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0

Olympic diving gold medalist Quan Hongchan forgot her favorite doll after finishing her National Games campaign in Xi'An but got it back in just over two hours with the help of staff in the Athletes Village and many more online.

Quan, 14, pocketed two golds at the ongoing 14th National Games staged in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

"I unexpectedly forgot you in Xi'an," Quan wrote on Twitter-like platform Weibo, also posting a photo of a grinning donkey doll, which attracted over 6,000 comments from netizens.

"Quan left her doll in Xi'an" soon became a trending topic on social platforms, as thousands of netizens tried their best to offer comfort and ideas.

"No worry, it will be sent back to you."

"I can buy you a new one."

Another group of netizens wondered about the doll's meaning to Quan.

Olympic diving champion Quan has gotten doll back after National Games trip
Olympic diving champion Quan has gotten doll back after National Games trip

The doll was reportedly a gift given by her elder brother Quan Jinhua.

"It's not beautiful, but feels comfortable. The donkey has buck teeth, just like me. I have buck teeth when I grin," Quan once said in explaining her connection with the doll.

"Don't worry, we'll help you find your doll," replied the 14th National Games Organizing Committee.

Another reply from the organizers two hours later was a relief everyone concerned.

"Through communication, we have found Quan's doll and will mail it to her as soon as possible."

On Friday evening, staff in the Organizing Committee revealed that the doll would be handed over to the delegation of Guangdong Province that Quan represents, and returned to her after the conclusion of the National Games.

Quan rose to fame by pocketing the women's 10m platform gold in an overwhelming manner at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

At China's National Games, she beat Chen Yuxi, Ren Qian and Zhang Jiaqi, all Olympic gold medalists, to win the title after helping Guangdong claim the team event championship.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Weibo
Twitter
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     