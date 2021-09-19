News / Sport

Young runners joined by parents for mini marathon

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-09-19       0
The Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run was held in Huangpu District, attracting near 500 youngsters and their families in a 4.2-kilometer mini marathon.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  14:43 UTC+8, 2021-09-19       0

The Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run was held in Huangpu District today, attracting near 500 youngsters and their families in a 4.2-kilometer mini marathon.

The young participants are aged between 10 and 13, and each was accompanied by a parent. Starting and ending at the China State Shipbuilding Co Pavilion on Miaojiang Road, the route covered part of the riverside route of the annual Shanghai International Marathon.

Young runners joined by parents for mini marathon
Ma Yue / SHINE

The race started at 7am.

Runner Tu Zhengrang crossed the finish line first, clocking 15 minutes and 45 seconds.

All participants followed anti-pandemic requirements, wearing masks before and after the race. Water supply stations were set up each kilometer to protect against dehydration.

The kids run echoes with the government's advice to ease students' academic burden and strive for all-round development. The event is organized along the same standards as adult marathon events. Pacers and coaches helped children do warm-up exercises.

A mini sports carnival was set up near the finish line to welcome runners who have completed the race.

Young runners joined by parents for mini marathon
Ma Yue / SHINE

Each runner is accompanied by one parent.

Young runners joined by parents for mini marathon
Ma Yue / SHINE

A mini sports carnival is set up near the finish line.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Huangpu
Nike
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     