Young runners joined by parents for mini marathon

The Shangma Speed X Series Nike Kids Run was held in Huangpu District today, attracting near 500 youngsters and their families in a 4.2-kilometer mini marathon.

The young participants are aged between 10 and 13, and each was accompanied by a parent. Starting and ending at the China State Shipbuilding Co Pavilion on Miaojiang Road, the route covered part of the riverside route of the annual Shanghai International Marathon.

Ma Yue / SHINE

Runner Tu Zhengrang crossed the finish line first, clocking 15 minutes and 45 seconds.

All participants followed anti-pandemic requirements, wearing masks before and after the race. Water supply stations were set up each kilometer to protect against dehydration.

The kids run echoes with the government's advice to ease students' academic burden and strive for all-round development. The event is organized along the same standards as adult marathon events. Pacers and coaches helped children do warm-up exercises.

A mini sports carnival was set up near the finish line to welcome runners who have completed the race.

Ma Yue / SHINE