It's sports festival time for Shanghai residents

The 2021 Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival will be held on October 16-17, when residents of all ages will be invited to take part in sports activities.

Ti Gong

The 2021 Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival will be held on October 16-17, inviting residents of all ages to take part in sports activities.

Jointly organized by the Shanghai Sports Federation and the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the event aims at promoting a healthy lifestyle among citizens.

This year's festival will set up its main stage at the landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area, from where a riverside walk competition will start on the morning of October 17.

People, including foreigners, can register either as individuals or as families for the 10-kilometer or 4.2km race groups.

Other items featured during the two-day festival include a charity run, rowing, taekwondo, rope skipping, skating and sports dance.