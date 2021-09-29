﻿
News / Sport

It's sports festival time for Shanghai residents

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:46 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0
The 2021 Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival will be held on October 16-17, when residents of all ages will be invited to take part in sports activities.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  22:46 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0
It's sports festival time for Shanghai residents
Ti Gong

Officials and sponsors pose at a launch ceremony for the 2021 Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival on Wednesday.

The 2021 Shanghai International Popular Sports Festival will be held on October 16-17, inviting residents of all ages to take part in sports activities.

Jointly organized by the Shanghai Sports Federation and the Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, the event aims at promoting a healthy lifestyle among citizens.

This year's festival will set up its main stage at the landmark Oriental Pearl TV Tower in the Pudong New Area, from where a riverside walk competition will start on the morning of October 17.

People, including foreigners, can register either as individuals or as families for the 10-kilometer or 4.2km race groups.

Other items featured during the two-day festival include a charity run, rowing, taekwondo, rope skipping, skating and sports dance.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Pudong
Oriental Pearl TV Tower
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     