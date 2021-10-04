﻿
News / Sport

Beijing 2022 test events to start in October

Xinhua
  14:58 UTC+8, 2021-10-04       0
Test events will be held before the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and some of them could be open to spectators, organizers confirmed on Monday.
Xinhua
  14:58 UTC+8, 2021-10-04       0

Test events will be held before the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and some of them could be open to spectators, organizers confirmed on Monday.

From October 5 to December 31, 10 international competitions, three training weeks and two domestic trials will be organized to test all elements of the Games in the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.

The events will cover speed skating, skeleton, luge, figure skating, short track speed skating, curling, wheelchair curling, bobsleigh, ice hockey, freestyle ski cross, snowboard cross, Nordic combined and biathlon, among which curling and ice hockey events will be limited to domestic athletes.

An estimate of 2,000 overseas athletes, team officials, technical officials and timing and scoring personnel are expected for these test events, and they will be under closed-loop management upon arriving in China with case-by-case policies for different venues, according to the organizers.

Test activities were staged last snow season to examine venues and facilities, operations and emergency response, with briefings held for comments and suggestions from international experts.

"Based on the previous experience, this time we will have all-factor tests up to Games-time operation standard. We will formulate and implement COVID-19 countermeasures and have a throughout examine of Games preparations," said Yao Hui, Venue Management director for Beijing 2022.

"The test events are indispensable in Games preparation. They will lay a solid foundation for the safe and smooth hosting of the Beijing Olympic Winter Games as scheduled."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     