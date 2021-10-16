2022 Winter Olympics torch-lighting ceremony to be held in Greece

The torch-lighting ceremony for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be held on October 18 at the ancient Olympia site in Greece, local media reported.

The flame will be handed over to the Beijing Winter Olympic Organizing Committee at a ceremony held at the Panathenaic Stadium in Greece the next day.