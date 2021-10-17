Awards ceremony for Junior Sports Challenge held

The awards ceremony for the 2021 YRD Junior Sports Challenge, involving 5,500 sports-loving youngsters from the Yangtze River Delta region, was held in Pudong over the weekend.

Ma Yue / SHINE

The challenge series started in April, attracting the participation of 5,500 sports-loving youngsters from the Yangtze River Delta region over the past seven months.

The Junior Sports Challenge was introduced by Oriental Sports Center's managing company in 2019, covering activities like swimming, mini triathlon, fencing, basketball, remote control sailing model race, artistic gymnastics and tennis.

Three more sports were added this year – football, taekwondo and hockey.

At the awards ceremony, the best young athletes, teams and coaches were honored by invited guests, including a group of Olympic champions like fencer Ye Chong, artistic swimmer Huang Xuechen, as well as swimmers Le Jingyi, Luo Xuejuan and Jiao Liuyang.

Meanwhile, a brand-new Oriental Sports Center Youth League was launched during the ceremony. The organization will serve as a communication platform for youth sports training practitioners and other social resources.