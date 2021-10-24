Veterans share early lead at CLPGA Zhuhai

Liu Wenbo and Pan Yanhong set the early pace at the Guowei Centre Plaza Zhuhai Challenge, opening with a round of 4-under-par 68 to share a one-shot lead at the CLPGA Tour event.

Liu Wenbo and Pan Yanhong set the early pace at the Guowei Centre Plaza Zhuhai Challenge on Thursday as each opened with a round of 4-under-par 68 to share a one-shot lead in Guangdong Province.



Zhang Yue, runner-up at last week's CTBC Zhuhai Challenge, was one stroke back at the 500,000-yuan (US$78,100) China LPGA Tour event, tied for third with 15-year-old amateur Zeng Liqi on 69. Zhao Zhimeng (71) was three shots off the pace, tied with Wang Xinying.



The tournament is being played on a 6,162-yard composite course made up the A and B courses at Orient Zhuhai Golf Club.



Pan, the CLPGA great with five career wins, took advantage of the soft conditions following a brief rainstorm in the morning to post five birdies in her first eight holes after starting on the Orient Zhuhai back nine – the B course.



After making the turn at 5-under 31, the former power-lifter could not build on her strong start, stumbling to two bogeys and a lone birdie on her back nine (the front nine A course) in the search for her first title since 2015.



"I started with two nice birdies from 10 to 12 feet. Overall, I had a good rhythm before the turn but my partners got into trouble over some holes and lagged behind a lot. The referee asked us to speed up and I missed a three-footer for a birdie on the second hole. At the third hole, I had a bad tee-shot," said Pan, who recently lost 20 kilograms after an intensive four-month training period.



Liu, the current Order of Merit leader with four top-three finishes, didn't card her first birdie until the eighth hole. The Beijing native, a two-time winner on the CLPGA Tour, put herself in contention with a strong back nine that featured four birdies and a lone bogey five at the 363-yard 15th hole.



"It's a solid round with only one ball in the water. We all know that you should have a steady game out there. I was consistent from tee to green and made some putts. Hopefully I can continue such a game."



Zeng, the Jiangxi teenager who was equal third last week, continued to impress against pro fields. Her round featured four birdies, including the last two holes, and a bogey at the 15th.



"The iron game was not good over the first 10 holes. I wasn't able to hit close to the pins and left myself with many putts over 20 feet. I made two of them," said the Nanchang native.



"I hit it a little better on the back nine, but you know the wind picked up which affected my putting a little. But it is a good round. It's nice to break 70."

