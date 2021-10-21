﻿
1st Yangtze River Delta Sports Festival set to conclude

The finals of the 1st Yangtze River Delta Sports Festival will be held in Jiading District on October 23-24 and include disciplines like basketball, running, skating and cycling.
Ma Yue / SHINE

Sports officials from Shanghai as well as Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces introduce organization details of the 1st Yangtze River Delta Sports Festival during a press conference in Shanghai.

The finals of the 1st Yangtze River Delta Sports Festival will be held in Shanghai this weekend.

Participants will gather at Shanghai Citizen's Sports Park in suburban Jiading District on October 23-24 and compete in disciplines like basketball, running, skating and cycling.

Jointly organized by sports bureaus and sports federations of Shanghai as well as Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, the festival was launched in June. Thirty-five competitions had been organized by Wednesday in 10 cities in the Yangtze River Delta region, involving more than 8,000 participants.

According to the organizers, 12 competitions will be held during the two-day event. The finals of basketball, skating, American football and city orientation will be organized on October 23. Other disciplines to be covered include Wushu, curling, rope skipping, darts, running and eSports.

A sports carnival and a market for innovative cultural and sports productions will also be held during the event.

The inaugural festival is part of a long-term plan by the sports administrators in the Yangtze River Delta region to enhance communication and cooperation in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
