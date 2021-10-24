Paralympic champion Liu grateful to her "eyes" Xu

Liu Cuiqing, a visually impaired Chinese Paralympic champion, pocketed her second medal at the 11th China's National Games for Persons with Disabilities on Sunday.

On Sunday, Liu clocked 12.45 seconds to win a silver after Zhou Guohua from Guangdong in women's 100m T11 event.

With guide Xu Donglin, the 29-year-old secured her first gold medal of the major event on Saturday by winning the women's 400m T11 final.

Having won four golds in the 10th edition of the Games, Liu faced many troubles in the ongoing 11th edition of the Games.

After the Tokyo Paralympics, Liu was exhausted and had few normal training in quarantine. Furthermore, Xu suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee just ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

When the duo entered the stadium on Saturday, Xu helped Liu stand on the block quickly and the pair finished a quick warm-up. When the 400m event was about to begin, Xu guided Liu to get ready carefully. He encouraged Liu by patting her on her shoulder.

Liu opened an early gap in the race, which no one was able to narrow. At last, the elite Paralympic athlete crossed the finish line in one minute and 1.21 seconds.

Liu began to take up the track and field training when her running talent was discovered in school.

Xu was a professional athlete. When he intended to retire eight years ago, he was selected as the guide of Liu.

The 1.83-meter-tall Xu was shy while meeting the 1.65m-tall Liu in the year 2013.

But after thousands of practices, the duo collaborated better and better. Now Liu can sprint or turn left smoothly at the special signals sent by Xu through the rope between them.

Liu said that if she could have three days to see, she would look at her partner firstly. The people around the duo told Liu that Xu is a handsome man.

"In my opinion, Donglin is my elder brother. I'd like to thank him for bringing me to podium in major events since 2013," Liu told Xinhua.

"We have cooperated for eight years and got many medals in national and international events. This brought me a sense of achievement," said Xu.

After the long and tough season, the golden pair will have a good rest each.

"We will part for several months. My knee injury needs time to recover. I'd like to create more better results in Paris Paralympic 2024 with Cuiqing," 32-year-old Xu noted.