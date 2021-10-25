﻿
News / Sport

Beijing 2022 unveils first playbook for COVID-19 countermeasures

Xinhua
  19:10 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0
The first playbook that outlines anti-COVID-19 measures for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games has been published here on Monday.
Xinhua
  19:10 UTC+8, 2021-10-25       0

The first playbook that outlines anti-COVID-19 measures for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games has been published here on Monday.

The guidebook, jointly published by the Beijing 2022 organizers, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) offers separate versions for athletes and team officials as well as other stakeholders including the Olympic and Paralympic Family, media and broadcasters, International Federations (IFs) and technical officials.

As the playbook specifies, a closed-loop management system will be applied during Games participants' entire stay in China.

Participants can move freely inside the closed-loop area, traveling in dedicated vehicles between games venues and accommodation facilities, and between the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, explained Huang Chun, deputy director general of the Pandemic Prevention and Control Office at the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee (BOCOG).

"The system will make sure everyone including athletes, press and other stakeholders in the closed-loop can perform the day-to-day activities essential to their roles during the Games, and at the same time separate them from the general public or anyone outside of the closed-loop," introduced Wang Quanyi, deputy director of Public Health Office of the Games Service Department of BOCOG.

"There will be food and beverages catered for culturally diverse backgrounds, licensed product stores, fitness centers and entertainment centers to ensure participants a comfortable stay inside the closed-loop," he added.

Wang went on to highlight some measures that Beijing will take to offer a good Games experience. For example, participants will not have to wait at the airport for their COVID-19 test results upon arrival. Instead, they will be transported to their accommodation and wait in their rooms, with results coming out in a maximum of six hours.

Meals in a variety of flavors and at different prices will be offered at the designated hotels that accommodate Games-related personnel, supplemented by vending machines to cover daily needs.

The closed-loop system will also allow Games participants to enter China without going through a compulsory quarantine if they are fully vaccinated, according to the playbook. Anyone not fully vaccinated according to the Playbooks will need to quarantine for 21 days upon arrival in Beijing. Exceptions may be granted for athletes and team officials on a case-by-case basis, based on medical reasons.

Games participants will need to download a health monitoring application 'My 2022' on their phones and start to report on their health at least 14 days before traveling to China.

Other principles, including minimizing social interaction, test, trace and isolate possible positive cases are also written in the document.

The second publication of the playbook series is expected to be released in December. "The first playbook is a general blueprint, it will be refined in the coming days," said Wang. "Detailed principles to each venue and hotel will be established based on their respective situations."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Guo Jiayi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     