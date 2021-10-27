Stiff penalties to be imposed on pandemic noncompliance at Beijing Winter Olympics

Pandemic prevention rule-breakers at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games may face disqualification, said a press briefing by the State Council Information Office on October 27.

Zhang Jiandong, executive vice president of the Beijing Organizing Committee and the vice mayor of Beijing, announced that the Beijing Winter Olympics would strictly enforce penalties.

Those who do not comply with the provisions in the epidemic prevention manual may face warnings and temporary or permanent cancellation of registration qualifications.

For more severe violations, consequences such as expulsion from the Games and cancellation of qualifications will be incurred.