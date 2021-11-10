﻿
News / Sport

IOC praises China for delivering promises on carbon neutral Games

Xinhua
  09:24 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0
The International Olympic Committee highly praised China for delivering the promises on a carbon neutral Games by introducing renewable energies to Olympics venues.
Xinhua
  09:24 UTC+8, 2021-11-10       0

The International Olympic Committee highly praised China for delivering the promises on a carbon neutral Games by introducing renewable energies to Olympics venues and to attract 300 million winter sports fans.

Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., the Chairman of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, told a digital press conference on Tuesday he was happy and proud to see that Beijing has dedicated enormous attention to sustainability, delivering the promise of holding a carbon neutral Games.

The IOC held the virtual meeting to introduce the technical preparations for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, including the venues, the first version of the Playbook and the ongoing test events.

Expressing the gratefulness to Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, Samaranch said, "they are going to deliver extraordinary games even in the very challenging period of time with corona pandemic."

"With less than 90 days to the Games, the IOC and the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee are both in full operational mode," said the 62-year-old chairman, "the facilities in game areas and services in the venues have been ready, and we are in the middle of the final test events, activities and training weeks."

Samaranch believed it was very much aligned with the principles of Olympic Agenda 2020+5.

"Many Olympic and Paralympic venues are powered by renewable energies, like solar or wind. It's very innovative on low carbon emission. The CO2 refrigeration systems will be used in most of the ice venues," he said.

"China also keeps the promise of getting 300 million people involved in winter sports. The winter sports population in China reached 224 million in the 2018-19 season. We are convinced that Beijing Winter Olympics will inspire thousands of children and young students to embrace winter sports across the world," he noted.

Christophe Dubi, the IOC Olympic Games Executive Director, spoke highly of the preparations of Beijing 2022, which received high marks and positive feedbacks from international federations and athletes in terms of the test events.

"It is really impressive to see the Water Cube turned into an Ice Cube, the same for the new venues which have been built. Big issues have already been resolved, and we should focus on details in the final stretch. The Olympic Games is always an opportunity to make the world come together," said Dubi.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     