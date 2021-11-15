Jiading students race in karting campus league

The 2021 Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series Campus League was held at the Shanghai International Circuit's Kart World, gathering students from 10 Jiading District schools.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The 2021 Grand Prix Karting Scholarship Series Campus League was held at the Shanghai International Circuit's Kart World on Sunday, gathering students from 10 schools in Jiading District.

Karting courses were introduced in primary schools in the suburban district three years ago to foster children's interest in motor racing.

The campus league, in its second year, serves as a "final exam" for the young drivers who, this year, came from 10 schools – 4 more than the inaugural edition.

Each school sent four students to compete in three individual races and a team competition.

Eventually, Huangdu Primary School became the champion in the team competition, followed by Primary School Affiliated to Jiading No. 1 High School, and Defu Road Primary School.



In individual races, Sun Xiaoyu, Zhang Rong and Chen Zhuyuan became the champions of the Mini, Junior and Senior groups, respectively.

According to Shanghai Jiupu Sports Culture Communication Co, the organizer, karting courses have been introduced in 13 Shanghai schools in the past three years, attracting nearly 1,000 students. Another 17 schools will be involved in the new semester next year.

The courses cover motor racing history, mechanics and racing rules. After acquiring basic knowledge in school, the students can receive hands-on training and visit the Shanghai International Circuit's Kart World.