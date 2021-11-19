﻿
Athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Beijing 2022 closed-loop system

An athlete from overseas tested positive for COVID-19 in the closed-loop daily testing on Tuesday, said BOCOG.
The flame of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games arrived in Beijing on October 20, 2021.

The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) said that an athlete from overseas tested positive for COVID-19 in the closed-loop daily testing on Tuesday after coming to participate in the FIL Luge International Training Week and the Luge World Cup to be held in Yanqing competition zone of Beijing 2022.

The newly confirmed case, an asymptomatic carrier having been isolated in accordance with the guidelines in the playbook, is a close contact of the athlete previously found positive in the closed-loop early this month.

Zhao Weidong, a director of the BOCOG, said that the success of the Games depends on all participants taking the responsibility for following the playbook in COVID-19 prevention and control.

More than 2,000 participants across the world join in the test events of Beijing 2022, and the closed-loop system plays a vital role in protecting their health and safety. The daily PCR tests, disinfection and other COVID-19 countermeasures specified in the Playbook have been proved effective in the test events so far, he added.

