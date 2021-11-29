Former Chinese Super League club chief probed on suspicion of discipline and law violation

The former chief executive of Tianjin Teda FC Dong Wensheng is being investigated by the local authorities on suspicion of serious discipline and law violation.

Dong has been held for investigation since July, four months after the local government began to audit the Chinese Super League club's accounts since 1998.

Dong started his administrative role at the Chinese top-flight club in 2017 July.

Chi Rongliang and Wang Xiao, two former assistant coaches of the Tianjin side, are also being probed.

The Tianjin club last season changed its name to Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in line with the Chinese Football Association's policy which required the Chinese top three tiers of clubs to drop the corporate part of their names.