Wang Manyu wins women's singles gold at World Table Tennis Championships

A new name has been added to the history books at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, US after China's Wang Manyu came out on top in a thrilling women's singles final on Monday night.

Wang outclassed her compatriot Sun Yingsha 11-13, 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 17-15 in the much-anticipated clash of two of the world's finest paddlers, extending China's dominance in an event they have now won 14 times in a row.

The encounter was filled with breathtaking rallies, with both players refusing to buckle under huge pressure. In the final game, there was very little to separate the two Chinese stars, who traded the lead amid thundering cheers of the fans at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Wang, however, showed more composure when the going got tough, and staged a brilliant comeback to clinch her first ever singles title at World Table Tennis Championships.

Earlier in the day, Wang and Sun displayed great synergy to swat aside Japanese pair Mima Ito and Hina Hayata 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 in the women's doubles final.