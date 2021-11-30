﻿
News / Sport

Wang Manyu wins women's singles gold at World Table Tennis Championships

CGTN
  10:08 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0
China's Wang Manyu outclassed her compatriot Sun Yingsha to win women's singles gold at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Texas in the US on Monday night.
CGTN
  10:08 UTC+8, 2021-11-30       0

A new name has been added to the history books at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, US after China's Wang Manyu came out on top in a thrilling women's singles final on Monday night.

Wang outclassed her compatriot Sun Yingsha 11-13, 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8, 17-15 in the much-anticipated clash of two of the world's finest paddlers, extending China's dominance in an event they have now won 14 times in a row.

The encounter was filled with breathtaking rallies, with both players refusing to buckle under huge pressure. In the final game, there was very little to separate the two Chinese stars, who traded the lead amid thundering cheers of the fans at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Wang, however, showed more composure when the going got tough, and staged a brilliant comeback to clinch her first ever singles title at World Table Tennis Championships.

Earlier in the day, Wang and Sun displayed great synergy to swat aside Japanese pair Mima Ito and Hina Hayata 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 in the women's doubles final.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     