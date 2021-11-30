Fan Zhendong wins men's singles gold at World Table Tennis Championships
World number one Fan Zhendong of China defeated 19-year-old Swedish Truls Moregard to win men's singles gold at the 2021 World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Texas in the US on Monday night.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
