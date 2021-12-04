China's central bank to issue commemorative banknotes for Beijing Winter Olympics
China's central bank has announced to issue a set of commemorative banknotes for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Both notes, with a denomination of 20 yuan (US$3.14), feature the official emblem of the 24th Winter Olympics on the obverse.
The polymer note and the paper note feature a figure skater and a freestyle skiing athlete on the front side, respectively, according to the central bank.
A total of 200 million sets of commemorative banknotes will be issued, said the statement.