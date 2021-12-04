﻿
News / Sport

China's central bank to issue commemorative banknotes for Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua
  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-12-04       0
China's central bank has announced to issue a set of commemorative banknotes for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Xinhua
  15:38 UTC+8, 2021-12-04       0
China's central bank to issue commemorative banknotes for Beijing Winter Olympics
People's Daily

China's central bank has announced to issue a set of commemorative banknotes for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Both notes, with a denomination of 20 yuan (US$3.14), feature the official emblem of the 24th Winter Olympics on the obverse.

The polymer note and the paper note feature a figure skater and a freestyle skiing athlete on the front side, respectively, according to the central bank.

A total of 200 million sets of commemorative banknotes will be issued, said the statement.

China's central bank to issue commemorative banknotes for Beijing Winter Olympics
People's Daily
China's central bank to issue commemorative banknotes for Beijing Winter Olympics
People's Daily
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     