China's Zhao clinches maiden pro title at Snooker UK Championship

Chinese snooker player Zhao Xintong clinched his maiden title in the pro tour after beating Luca Brecel 10-5 in the final of the UK Championship on Sunday.

Zhao, 24, played his best snooker in York as he edged four-time world champion John Higgins 6-5 in the third round before sweeping Jack Lisowski and Barry Hawkins to reach the final.

In his first ranking final, the world number 26 looked relaxed. He gave Brecel from Belgium few chances before taking the 10-5 victory.

"I think this could be my new start, I can have more confidence to win more tournaments. I trust I can do it because it was my first time in the final and I won the trophy," Zhao was quoted by the World Snooker Tour website.

"I don't think I've seen someone play so good for so long, he just played the same the whole way through and was just amazing," commented Brecel on Zhao's performance.

Zhao's triumph in one of snooker's Triple Crown events meant that he leaps from 26th to 10th in the world rankings and he will make a debut at the Masters next month when the top 16 players compete in the most prestigious invitation event.