News / Sport

Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana dies aged 83

Xinhua
  10:23 UTC+8, 2021-12-12       0
Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana died on Saturday in his residence in Marbella (Southern Spain) at the age of 83.
Xinhua
  10:23 UTC+8, 2021-12-12       0

Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana died on Saturday in his residence in Marbella (Southern Spain) at the age of 83.

The Mutua Madrid Open, which has Santana as the honorary President, confirmed the news of the death of one of the most important Spanish sportsmen of the 20th century.

Santana was a pioneer in Spanish tennis, winning the French Open (Roland Garros) in 1961 and 1964, the US Open in 1965 and Wimbledon in 1966, as well as the Doubles at the French Open in 1963.

He also won the men's singles in the 1968 Olympic Games, but didn't get a medal as tennis was a demonstration event at the time.

Santana continued his interest in tennis after the end of his playing career, captaining the Spanish David Cup team on two occasions, before helping to organize the Mutual Madrid Open, which was held for the first time in 2002.

He had been involved with the organization of the event ever since, although he had been suffering from ill health in recent years.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     