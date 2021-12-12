Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana dies aged 83

Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana died on Saturday in his residence in Marbella (Southern Spain) at the age of 83.

Spanish tennis legend Manolo Santana died on Saturday in his residence in Marbella (Southern Spain) at the age of 83.

The Mutua Madrid Open, which has Santana as the honorary President, confirmed the news of the death of one of the most important Spanish sportsmen of the 20th century.

Santana was a pioneer in Spanish tennis, winning the French Open (Roland Garros) in 1961 and 1964, the US Open in 1965 and Wimbledon in 1966, as well as the Doubles at the French Open in 1963.

He also won the men's singles in the 1968 Olympic Games, but didn't get a medal as tennis was a demonstration event at the time.

Santana continued his interest in tennis after the end of his playing career, captaining the Spanish David Cup team on two occasions, before helping to organize the Mutual Madrid Open, which was held for the first time in 2002.

He had been involved with the organization of the event ever since, although he had been suffering from ill health in recent years.