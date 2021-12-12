News / Sport

World champion Sui/Han to lead China's figure skating in Beijing 2022

Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-12-12       0
Two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong were confirmed on Saturday to represent China in the pairs figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Xinhua
  17:34 UTC+8, 2021-12-12       0
World champion Sui/Han to lead China's figure skating in Beijing 2022
AP

China's Sui Wenjing(right) and Han Cong perform during the exhibition gala at the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong were confirmed on Saturday to represent China in the pairs figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Sui/Han will be joined by two-time Four Continents medallists Peng Cheng and Jin Yang in the pairs competition, while Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu will battle for a medal for the host nation in the ice dance.

China's roster for the men's and women's singles will be decided after the five trials slated between December 16 and January 22, 2022, according to a statement published by China's Winter Sports Management Center.

Two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang, veteran Yan Han and Chen Yudong are the candidates for the men's quota, while Chen Hongyi and the naturalized skaters Zhu Yi and Ashley Lin will vie for the ladies' slot.

In the six legs of the 2021 Figure Skating Grand Prix Series, Sui/Han claimed two trophies, while Peng/Jin bagged one silver medal and Wang/Liu placed fourth in the ISU Italian Grand Prix.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     