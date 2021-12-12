World champion Sui/Han to lead China's figure skating in Beijing 2022

Two-time world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong were confirmed on Saturday to represent China in the pairs figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

AP

Sui/Han will be joined by two-time Four Continents medallists Peng Cheng and Jin Yang in the pairs competition, while Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu will battle for a medal for the host nation in the ice dance.

China's roster for the men's and women's singles will be decided after the five trials slated between December 16 and January 22, 2022, according to a statement published by China's Winter Sports Management Center.

Two-time world bronze medalist Jin Boyang, veteran Yan Han and Chen Yudong are the candidates for the men's quota, while Chen Hongyi and the naturalized skaters Zhu Yi and Ashley Lin will vie for the ladies' slot.

In the six legs of the 2021 Figure Skating Grand Prix Series, Sui/Han claimed two trophies, while Peng/Jin bagged one silver medal and Wang/Liu placed fourth in the ISU Italian Grand Prix.