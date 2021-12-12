China's Zhou Qi named Player of the Game in Australia's NBL

Chinese player Zhou Qi was voted Player of the Game in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) on Sunday.

Chinese player Zhou Qi was voted Player of the Game in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) on Sunday when he led the South East Melbourne Phoenix to a 94-86 victory over Melbourne United.

Zhou finished with a game-high 22 points to help the Phoenix clinch their third win in a row in the new season which began earlier this month.

The 2.16-meter center, who was signed by the Phoenix in September, also contributed 10 rebounds and seven blocks for the team in front of 6,361 fans at the John Cain Arena.

According to the NBL's website, "Zhou's inside presence at both ends was key to the Phoenix's victory.

"A fierce game and a victory from teamwork! Better and better in each match," Zhou wrote on social network Weibo after the match.

Also on Sunday, Zhou's compatriot Liu Chuanxing, who also joined the NBL this season, got two points and four rebounds after playing at the RAC Arena for around seven minutes, helping the Brisbane Bullets beat the Perth Wildcats 97-94 to grab their first win of the season.