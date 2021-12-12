News / Sport

Hong Kong's annual harbour swim resumes after three years

AFP
  21:16 UTC+8, 2021-12-12       0
An annual swim across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour was held Sunday for the first time in three years.
AFP
  21:16 UTC+8, 2021-12-12       0

An annual swim across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour was held Sunday for the first time in three years.

The race is one of a few major sporting events permitted to resume this year in the financial hub.

However, under the government's strict anti-virus restrictions only half of the usual 3,000 swimmers were allowed to compete, and all were required to have received two vaccinations and tested COVID negative prior to the event.

Double Olympic silver medal winner Siobhan Haughey was among a number of professional athletes leading cheers for the swimmers when they plunged into the cool seawater as Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam's airhorn blared.

Leung Yuen-ying, 79, the oldest swimmer this year, joined the race with her daughter.

"My father used to race this so I have a special feeling for it," Leung told reporters.

"I hope that one generation after another can continue to have this meaningful event in Hong Kong," she said.

First held in 1906, it has been suspended for two periods in history – for five years in the 1940s around the Japanese occupation, and for three decades thanks to pollution before being reinstated in 2011.

The resumption of the race comes as the city reports zero local infections for months as well as maintaining strict quarantine rules for arrivals.

Hong Kong has recorded nearly 12,500 infections and 213 deaths from the coronavirus.

Source: AFP   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     