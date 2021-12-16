News / Sport

Counting down to 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

China is counting down the final 50 days to the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will take place in Beijing in February.
China is counting down the final 50 days to the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will take place in Beijing in February.

Cross-country skiers train on December 12 in Zhangjiakou, Hebei Province, in the run-up to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Zhao Shulan, 67, attends an oath-taking ceremony with 49 other Olympic volunteers in Beijing on December 6. More than 1 million people have applied to work as volunteers for the Olympic games and 19,000 have been recruited.

The flame and torches for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are displayed at an event in Beijing on December 7.

A student puts his blessings for the Beijing Winter Olympics on a board at Tsinghua University on December 5.

Students practice roller skating at the Third Experimental Primary School in Luanzhou, Hebei Province, on December 15. In recent years, Luanzhou has promoted ice and snow sports on campus.

The track at the National Biathlon Center for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou is taking shape and many preparations for testing activities are in full swing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
