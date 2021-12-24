News / Sport

Beijing 2022 non-accredited media center to open for registration

Xinhua
  22:55 UTC+8, 2021-12-24       0
The Beijing 2022 media center for non-accredited journalists will be open for online registration from 10 am December 25, 2021 to 10 am January 10, 2022.
The Beijing 2022 media center for non-accredited journalists will be open for online registration from 10 am December 25, 2021 to 10 am January 10, 2022.

Apart from the Main Media Center, the non-accredited media center, to be set at Beijing International Hotel convention center from February 1-20, will provide information related to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games for journalists without official Olympic accreditation.

Non-accredited journalists need to submit the sign-up information including their identities, certifications from the affiliated media outlets, and their records of full vaccination, through the official website - 2022bmc.cn in Chinese and 2022bmc.cn/en in English.

During the Winter Games, the media center will provide services in line with the Olympic Host Contract and international practices, which include press releases and interviews.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the media center will mainly accommodate resident journalists from the Beijing offices of overseas media outlets instead of those who come to Beijing shortly before the Games unless necessary.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
