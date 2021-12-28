News / Sport

SPD Bank wins naming rights for Oriental Sports Center

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank has won the naming rights for Pudong's Oriental Sports Center, which will be known as the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center for the next two years.
SPD Bank wins naming rights for Oriental Sports Center

Officials of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Juss Group sign the contract at the naming ceremony for Pudong's Oriental Sports Center.

Shanghai Pudong Development Bank has won the naming rights for Pudong's Oriental Sports Center. Henceforth, the venue will be known as the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center for the next two years.

Managed by state-owned Juss Group, the sports center consists of an indoor stadium, an indoor swimming pool and an open-air diving pool.

It has hosted a handful of world-class sports competitions and entertainment events over the years, including the FIBA Basketball World Cup, FINA world championships, ISU Short Track Speedskating World Cup, as well as pop concerts and promotional activities.

The center has cultivated its own sports events like a challenge series for youngsters and a triathlon for enterprises.

This is the first time that a financial institution has become the title sponsor of a sports venue in Shanghai.

SPD Bank has also sponsored other Shanghai sports events like tennis' Rolex Shanghai Masters and the Shanghai Marathon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
﻿
