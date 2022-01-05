News / Sport

China confident of holding safe Olympics amid Omicron surge

Xinhua
  08:32 UTC+8, 2022-01-05       0
China has the confidence to overcome the challenges posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympic Games for the world.
Xinhua
  08:32 UTC+8, 2022-01-05       0
China confident of holding safe Olympics amid Omicron surge
Xinhua

Athletes of Chinese national cross-country skiing team compete during an intra-team simulation competition preparing for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, on December 12, 2021.

China has the confidence to overcome the challenges posed by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and deliver a streamlined, safe and splendid Winter Olympic Games for the world, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Wang Wenbin told a news briefing that the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) is in close communication with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to ensure sound epidemic prevention and control work based on scientific analysis and in light of the changing situation.

Recently, the IOC, the IPC and the BOCOG published the second edition of the Beijing 2022 Playbooks. The epidemic control measures outlined in the Playbooks are formulated in accordance with the latest COVID-19 scientific research, expert opinions and the experience of other international competitions, Wang said.

"These countermeasures aim to effectively reduce the risk of COVID-19, ensure the safety of and convenience for athletes and all Olympic and Paralympic participants during the Games, and protect the health and safety of the local population. We hope everyone can strictly abide by the Playbooks," he said.

Wang added that China has secured a strategic victory in the fight against COVID-19 at home and put in place an efficient and effective epidemic prevention and control system.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     