Gu Ailing lifts first-ever FIS crystal globe after halfpipe win at Mammoth Mountain

China's Gu Ailing secured her perfect record of this season's FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup halfpipe competitions as she won the champion title again at Mammoth Mountain on Saturday.

Gu has claimed four victories in as many World Cup's halfpipe competitions in this season, and lifted her first-ever crystal globe, which represents the overall champion of this discipline in 2021-2022 season.

Despite a first run of 94.75 points that was more than enough to guarantee a victory, Gu scored 97.50 on her victory lap, which was praised "the greatest run in women's freeski halfpipe history" on the FIS website.

Kelly Sildaru of Estonia, the 2019 halfpipe world champion, ranked second with 92.50 from her second run. Brita Sigourney of the United States took third with a best score of 87.75.

China's Li Fanghui and Zhang Kexin were placed fifth and seventh place respectively.