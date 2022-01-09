City issues appeal on organizing Shanghai Amateur Games

Local authorities are calling on sports associations, organizations, enterprises and other social resources to take part in the organization of the 2022 Shanghai Amateur Games.

Shanghai sports authorities are calling on the city's sports associations, organizations, enterprises and other social resources to take part in the organization of the 2022 Shanghai Amateur Games.

The annual Amateur Games aims to promote sport in citizen's daily life, to help them cultivate the habit of exercising, and enhance Shanghai's position as an international sports city.

The Amateur Games consists of leagues, competition series, sports carnivals and other activities that will run through November. The events cover varied disciplines from traditional ball games to innovative and folk items like kite flying, dragon and lion dance, tug-of-war and yoga. Some events involve the Yangtze River Delta region.

Apart from district-level sports authorities, sports associations, enterprises and other social groups are encouraged to become organizers of events. They will receive subsidies ranging from 30,000 yuan (US$ 4,707) to 600,000 yuan from the city government, as well as event organization and promotion assistance from the sports authority.

The 2021 Shanghai Amateur Games organized 6,121 events and activities through the year. Among them, 5,814 were offline, attracting 4.81 million participants.

