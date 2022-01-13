News / Sport

Australian Open crowds capped at 50% capacity due to COVID

Reuters
  22:08 UTC+8, 2022-01-13       0
Crowds at the Australian Open tennis will be capped at 50 percent capacity under updated COVID-19 restrictions, as authorities battle a surge of cases in Melbourne.
Reuters
  22:08 UTC+8, 2022-01-13       0

Crowds at the Australian Open tennis will be capped at 50 percent capacity under updated COVID-19 restrictions, the Victorian state government said on Thursday, as authorities battle a surge of cases in Melbourne.

Face masks will be mandatory for all patrons, except when eating or drinking, and there will be a limit of one person per 2 square meters at indoor hospitality venues, the government said in a statement.

"These updates to arrangements for the Australian Open will mean that fans, players and the workforce can look forward to a terrific COVID-safe event," acting sport minister Jaala Pulford said.

Victoria reported 37,169 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 25 deaths.

The tally is slightly down from Wednesday's 40,127.

The buildup to the Open, which starts on Monday, has been overshadowed by doubt surrounding the participation of men's world champion Novak Djokovic.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     