Beijing Guo'an names Xie Feng as head coach

Former Chinese international Xie Feng has been appointed head coach of Beijing Guo'an, the Chinese Super League (CSL) club announced on Friday.
Xie, 55, started his career in Beijing from the youth training system to the professional team, winning two Chinese Football Association Cup trophies with Beijing Guo'an. He also played for Shenzhen afterwards, and was named in the Chinese national squad in 1996.

After his playing career, Xie became assistant coach and then head coach of Shenzhen football club. In 2011, he came back to Beijing Guo'an and joined the coaching team.

Xie joined Hebei in 2018, serving as an assistant coach, technical director, acting head coach and head coach in succession.

During his coaching career, Xie puts emphasis on cultivating young players and attaches importance to defense and flexible tactics.

Beijing Guo'an expressed hopes that Xie would lead the team to success in the new CSL season.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
