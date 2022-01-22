Opening ceremony rehearsal conducted ahead of Beijing 2022

The Beijing 2022 opening ceremony rehearsal was conducted at the National Stadium, or the "Bird Nest," on Saturday night.

The Beijing 2022 opening ceremony rehearsal was conducted at the National Stadium, or the "Bird Nest," on Saturday night. About 4,000 participants were involved in the all-factor rehearsal, preparing for the opening ceremony to be held on February 4.

With its length shortened to about 100 minutes due to cold weather and the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening ceremony, featuring low-carbon, scientific and technological innovations, aims to express the aspiration of building a community with a shared future for mankind and delivering a "simple, safe and splendid" Games, according to the organizers.

Zhang Yimou, who directed the Beijing 2008 opening and closing ceremonies, is to become the first man to direct the ceremonies of both Summer and Winter Games as Beijing makes history as the first "dual Olympic city."

The Winter Olympics will open on February 4, which coincides with "Lichun," the first of the 24 solar terms in the traditional Chinese lunar calendar, indicating the start of spring.

According to Zhang, "Lichun" will also become an important element at the opening ceremony, in an endeavor to present a warm and fascinating gala.

Chang Yu, director of the opening and closing ceremonies department at the Beijing 2022 organizing committee, said the plans for the Olympics and Paralympics opening and closing ceremonies were confirmed by March 2021, and the rehearsal now is in the final stretch after months of preparation.

The opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be very different from that of the 2008 Summer Games but equally impressive, and definitely should not be missed, said Yiannis Exarchos, CEO of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS).