Beijing 2022: Chinese athletes and coaches attend send-off event
13:59 UTC+8, 2022-01-25 0
More than 100 athletes and coaches from the Chinese delegation for the Winter Olympic Games attended a send-off event in Beijing on Tuesday.
The athletes will then be under a closed-loop management and make final preparations for the Games.
